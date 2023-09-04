Two sources call for colder and snowier winter this year

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of the summer season and we all begin to look ahead to the upcoming fall and winter.

Two weather sources, The Old Farmer’s Almanac and Direct Weather on You Tube are calling for a colder and snowier winter this year. The East Coast has been under the influence of La Nina weather pattern for the last three years which usually results in less severe winter conditions. The Eastern Shore did not have any measurable snow in the 2022-23 winter season.

Although it is early to determine what this winter will bring, The Old Farmer’s Almanac calls for more cold and snow than we have seen in recent years. The forecast for Region 2, the Atlantic Corridor from Boston south to the Tidewater area says, “winter temperatures, precipitation and snowfall will all be above normal. The coldest spell will run from late January into mid-February while the snowiest periods will occur in late December, late January, and mid-February.”

Meanwhile, Direct Weather, a meteorological forecast service that appears on You Tube shows our area having below normal temperatures and above average precipitation during the months of December, January and February.

