Two sentenced in Northampton Court

By Linda Cicoira

A 40-year-old Accomack man was sentenced Monday in Northampton Circuit Court to seven months of active time in prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute between a half-ounce and five pounds of marijuana on May 3, 2025.

Tyrique Rasheem Brickhouse, of Sycamore Street in Painter, pleaded guilty to the charges. He received five years for each drug offense to run consecutively, with all but seven months suspended.

According to court records, an officer observed a hand-to-hand drug deal at the Eastville Shore Stop gas pumps shortly after 6 p.m. The officer identified the defendant, who was later pulled over. From his vehicle, cocaine, marijuana, and cash were confiscated. Upon release, he will be on supervised probation for two years.

Brickhouse was represented by lawyer Richard Phillips.

In another case, 40-year-old Shantell Nicole Campbell, of Wilson Court in Cape Charles, was convicted Monday in Northampton Circuit Court of misdemeanor embezzlement from Shore Stop Store in Cape Charles in November of 2022. She was sentenced to eight months in jail with seven months and 23 days suspended. Campbell was initially charged with a felony offense. Court records showed restitution was $5,742.