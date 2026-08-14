Two Sentenced in Accomack Court Thursday

By Linda Cicoira

A Chincoteague man was sentenced Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to five years in prison, with all but 90 days of the term suspended, the mandatory minimum for a third offense of DWI in 10 years.

Forty-four-year-old Mitchell Jay Hardstock Jr., of Oak Ridge Place, was also fined $1,000, which is also mandatory. He will be on supervised probation for two years and good behavior for five years. The defendant was given a 12-month suspended term for driving on a revoked license. Hardstock was allowed to begin serving his time on Aug. 26, so he could make his doctor’s appointment. Some of his time will be served on weekends.

Police stopped Hardstock after he failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection of Ridge and Bunting roads on the island. He tested at .11 grams per 210 liters of breath. The legal limit is .08. He was previously convicted of DWI in 2019 and 2022.

In another case, 36-year-old Latoia Handy of Princess Anne, Md., pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault and harassing emergency workers by phone in 2024. She was sentenced to 12 months on each charge, with all but time served suspended.

Handy was originally accused of three counts of assault and battery of Accomack County Sheriff’s Office deputies. She will be on good behavior for two years.

Police stopped Hardstock after he failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection of Ridge and Bunting roads on the island. He tested at .11 grams per 210 liters of breath. The legal limit is .08. He was previously convicted of DWI in 2019 and 2022.

In another case, 36-year-old Latoia Handy of Princess Anne, Md., pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault and harassing emergency workers by phone in 2024. She was sentenced to 12 months on each charge, with all but time served suspended.

Handy was originally accused of three counts of assault and battery of Accomack County Sheriff’s Office deputies. She will be on good behavior for two years.