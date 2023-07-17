By Linda Cicoira

Two local residents were sentenced Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for committing felony offenses.

Forty-year-old Kristen Denise West, of Painter, pleaded guilty in April to embezzling property belonging to E & C Mid Atlantic Ventures. The theft occurred in August 2022 and involved property valued at $1,000 or more. West was sentenced to five years in prison with all but a month suspended.

Seventy-year-old Richard Quivers, of Boggs Road in Painter, pleaded guilty to a third or subsequent DUI within a decade. Quivers was sentenced to two years in prison with all but three months suspended. He was put on supervised probation for two years. The crime occurred in November of 2022.