By Linda Cicoira

     Two local residents were sentenced Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for committing felony offenses.

     Forty-year-old Kristen Denise West, of Painter, pleaded guilty in April to embezzling property belonging to E & C Mid Atlantic Ventures. The theft occurred in August 2022 and involved property valued at $1,000 or more. West was sentenced to five years in prison with all but a month suspended.

     Seventy-year-old Richard Quivers, of Boggs Road in Painter, pleaded guilty to a third or subsequent DUI within a decade. Quivers was sentenced to two years in prison with all but three months suspended. He was put on supervised probation for two years. The crime occurred in November of 2022.

Broadwater Academy - It's Worth it!