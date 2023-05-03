By Linda Cicoira

A Cape Charles man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday in Northampton Circuit Court for three felony convictions.

Thirty-four-year-old Christopher James Barcroft, of Seaside Road, was given five years each for a bomb hoax, possession of a mixture of fentanyl, cocaine, and xylaxine (Zi La Zeen), a veterinary sedative, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Ten years of the terms were suspended.

Records showed a search of Barcroft’s room at his grandfather’s house yielded the items. He was initially charged with creating a bomb. The defendant told authorities he was a heroin addict and that the bomb was a hoax. The incidents occurred in May 2022.

Forty-nine-year-old Ernest Daniel Stith, of Cheriton, was sentenced to three years with all but eight months suspended each for counts of possession of a gun by a nonviolent felon and possession with intent to distribute between a half-ounce and five pounds of marijuana. The terms were set to run consecutively for a total of 16 months. When Stith is released, he will be on probation for three years. The incidents occurred Sept 26, 2019. Stith was convicted in February.

Thirty-six-year-old Damien Cordero Wyatt, of Culls Drive in Cheriton, pleaded guilty to two counts of uttering a forged check, two counts of forgery, two counts of obtaining money by false pretense, and a misdemeanor count of petty larceny of checks. The crimes occurred on April 14 and May 9, 2022.