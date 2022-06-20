According to an article on the Onancock Vol. Fire Department Facebook page, Onancock Melfa, Tasley, Wachapreague, and Painter responded to working structure fire at 26346 Savageville Road in Onancock. Engine 95 arrived to find heavy fire showing from . Multiple crews then advanced 1.75” attack lines while Engine 73 (Parksley) provided roof ventilation.

At 9:04 , while crews were still operating at the original fire scene, firefighters noticed a house across the street with heavy fire showing from the attic and 2nd floors. Command struck a 2nd alarm for additional resources, and firefighters from the first fire were able to conduct a primary search of the residence before it became fully involved. No occupants were found, and all resources worked to extinguish the fire.

