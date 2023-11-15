Two parcels in Accomack County included in Virginia Land Conservation Funding

Two parcels of land in Accomack County are among 29 projects funded by $14.7 million in Virginia Land Conservation

Governor Glenn Youngkin Tuesday announced $14.7 million in Virginia Land Conservation Foundation funding for 29 projects throughout the Commonwealth. The projects include land acquisitions for new public outdoor recreation areas, and conservation easements to protect active forests and farmland.

“Our Commonwealth boasts so much history and natural beauty, from the mountains and waterways to farmland and vineyards and all the open spaces and parks we enjoy,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Protecting working farmland and forests, creating new heritage tourism sites and increasing public access to outdoor recreational opportunities all support the key forces driving Virginia’s economy: agriculture, tourism and forestry.”

Grants were awarded in the following categories: farmland preservation, forest preservation, historic preservation, natural area protection, and open spaces and parks.

The project is requested by the Virginia Department of Conservation. TheEastern Shore Forest Conservation Initiative III includes the acquisition of 762 acres of forestland in Accomack County to improve habitat for migratory birds and species of greatest conservation need. This project will provide new public lands for wildlife-related recreation, including hunting, fishing and hiking.

Amount: $450,000

Also funding was appropriated for another parcel in Accomack County by the Virginia Department of Conservation. It is called the Eastern Shore Forest Conservation Initiative II and includes acquisition of 476 acres of forestland in Accomack County to improve habitat for migratory birds and species of greatest conservation need. This project will provide new public lands for wildlife-related recreation, including hunting, fishing and hiking. It will be used for forrest land preservation.

Amount: $300,000

The location of these parcels has not yet been released.