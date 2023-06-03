By Linda Cicoira

     The names of two more Accomack men, who were indicted by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury on drug offenses on May 12, were made public this week.

     Richard Lee Williams, of Atlantic, was indicted on a third or subsequent count of manufacturing or distributing a Schedule I or II drug. The offense occurred Feb 21. He was arrested on May 25.

      Richard Stanley Cralle, of Chincoteague Island, was indicted on counts of selling or providing for resale a Schedule I or II drug on Jan. 1, Jan. 17, and Feb. 10, 2023. Cralle was arrested on May 22.

      The ages of the men and the names of the specific drugs were not available.