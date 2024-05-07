Two men sentenced Monday in Northampton Circuit Court

By Linda Cicoira

Travis Fred Lyons of Mount Wolf, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to being a felon while possessing or transporting a weapon on June 30, 2022. He was arrested on Oct. 18, 2023, and indicted in November. Lyons was sentenced to three years in prison with a year suspended. The defendant will be on supervised probation for three years upon release.

In another case, 64-year-old William Trower Morris, of Eastville, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor destruction of property. He was initially charged with felony destruction of property belonging to Abraham and Jeanette Robinson on April 20, 2023.

Commonwealth Attorney Jack Thornton said police were requested at what was described as a burglary. When a deputy arrived at the scene, the defendant had a baseball bat in his hand, which he had used to break a sliding glass door at the Robinson home. Court records state restitution of $1,042 was made. Morris was given a 90-day suspended sentence.