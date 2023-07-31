Two men found guilty of stealing catalytic converters

By Linda Cicoira

Two local men were found guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court of crimes involving the thefts of catalytic converters.

Matthew Ra’Shawn Johnson, of Cooper Lane in Parksley, pleaded guilty to damaging a catalytic converter and grand larceny of property valued at more than $1,000.

Twenty-five-year-old Joshua M. Bailey, of Mappsburg Road in Painter, pleaded guilty to damaging a catalytic converter, grand larceny of property valued at more than $1,000, eluding police, and possession of cocaine.

The crimes occurred in January.

Presentence reports were ordered. In accordance with plea bargain agreements, Johnson and Bailey were allowed to remain free on bond until sentencing, which was set for Sept. 28.