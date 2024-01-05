Two men accused of sex crimes appear in Accomack Circuit Court

By Linda Cicoira

Two local men were in Accomack Circuit Court Thursday regarding accusations that they committed sex offenses with children.

Judge Les L. Lilley appointed defense lawyer Carl Bundick to represent 18-year-old Jacen Alexander Horne, of Bloxom, who is accused of carnal knowledge of a 13- to 14-year-old, and two counts of rape, also involving a minor. According to court records, the incidents occurred on May 12, 2023. Horne was indicted on Dec. 4 and arrested the next day.

In another case, 47-year-old Terrence Anthony Nelson, of Brigantine Boulevard in Greenbackville, was granted a $25,000 bond. He is accused of aggravated sexual battery and rape of a girl younger than 13. The crimes occurred on May 4. Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan was opposed to bond. Defense lawyer Richard Phillips argued that his client was presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Once released Nelson will be required to report to pretrial services. Judge Lilley prohibited him from having any contact with the victim.