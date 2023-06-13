By Linda Cicoira

Two Cape Charles men, linked to the outlaw Titan’s Motorcycle Club and indicted on a variety of charges in connection with a shooting in Eastville in January 2021, pleaded guilty to reckless driving in connection with the incident Thursday in Northampton Circuit Court.

Thirty-three-year-old Michael Leonard Stevens, of Sherwood Gate, and forty-seven-year-old Edward Thornton Tayloe, of Robin Road, were given suspended 12-month jail terms and ordered to be on good behavior for a year.

Judge W. Revell Lewis III handed down the sentences after hearing Commonwealth Attorney Jack Thornton’s requests and statements.

“They don’t have any record,” said Thornton. “They were not the shooter. The commonwealth does not believe they knew anything about the shooter.” Thornton admitted the resolution “does seem … light. But it is in the interest of justice that the court accept this. They are not guilty of these other offenses.”

Two counts of attempted malicious wounding, two counts of attempted malicious wounding by a mob, shooting at an occupied vehicle, intentionally shooting from a vehicle, and destruction of more than $1,000 worth of property were not prosecuted. The victims, 36-year-old Timothy Pope, of Hampton, and 27-year-old Tyler Combs, of Cape Charles, were not injured.

Thornton said the shooter was 37-year-old Casey Lee Gillespie, of Delmar, Maryland. Gillespie pleaded guilty in February to maliciously shooting at a vehicle, shooting from a vehicle, destruction of more than $1,000 worth of property, destruction of evidence in a felony, reckless use of a firearm, and two counts of attempted unlawful wounding. Sentencing is set for July. Two counts of malicious wounding by a mob and use of a firearm in a felony were not prosecuted against Gillespie.

Thornton said it started outside of an Eastville nightspot and was possibly kicked off with obscene gesture and gravel being slung at the motorcyclists by a vehicle that was leaving the parking lot. A chase ensued and eventually led to Tayloe’s motorcycle being in front of the vehicle and Stevens being behind it in an effort to slow it down. The shots were fired from an SUV behind Stevens’ bike. The bullets went into the first vehicle.

Initially the commonwealth’s theory was that Stevens was the shooter, Thornton said. However, upon further investigation it was determined that “Casey Gillespie… fired the shots in an extremely dangerous way. He shot near Mr. Stevens and luckily did not hit him or Tayloe.”

The defense lawyers praised the prosecutor for the continued investigation “that led to the truth.” However, they wanted the other charges to be dismissed so they could not be brought up later. Thornton accused them of “looking a gift horse in the mouth.” He said he does not foresee future prosecution. “But with the changes that did occur,” he could not promise not bringing the charges if necessary.