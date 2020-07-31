According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, at approximately 06:04 a.m. on July 25, 2020, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a breaking and entering at the Corner Bakery in Onancock, Virginia. Upon deputies arrival on scene it was determined that money had been taken from a cash register.

An investigation into this incident has led to charges being filed against two juvenile suspects for Breaking and Entering and Petty Larceny. The juveniles were subsequently released to their parents.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Onancock Police Department and the Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

