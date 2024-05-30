Three injured in weekend shooting at Melfa restaurant

According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on May 26, 2024 at approximately 1:36 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a shooting at Billies Shisha Lounge and Restaurant, 29106 Lankford Highway, Melfa, Virginia.

Upon deputies arrival they observed a large crowd and two males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. During the investigation deputies were advised that a third individual sustained a gunshot wound and went to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. While being treated the victim indicated that it occurred at the same location.

One male was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital from the scene and was subsequently flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 4 to the University of Maryland Medical Hospital. This victim is currently in critical condition. The other male from the scene was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and was transferred to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital. He was later transported to the University of Maryland Medical Hospital where he is currently in stable condition. The third male was treated at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital and released.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Onley Police Department, Exmore Police Department, Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Onancock Volunteer Fire Department, Accomack County Department of Public Safety and Maryland State Police Trooper 4.

The investigation in to this incident is continuing and anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.