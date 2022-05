On Monday at 9:33 a.m., the Tasley and Onancock volunteer fire departments responded to 25262 Church Road near Accomac.

When crews arrived they found a single vehicle that had left the road and rolled over multiple times.

The crash resulted in two occupants being ejected. Two patients were taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

The most critical patient was flown by Nightingale Air Ambulance to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

