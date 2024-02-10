Two indicted on felony drunk driving charges with high alcohol levels

By Linda Cicoira

Two Accomack County residents were indicted Monday in Accomack Circuit Court on felony counts of DUI involving high levels of alcohol.

Forty-eight-year-old Anthony Antonio Harmon, of Hallwood, was indicted on a third or subsequent offense of DUI in five years in connection with an incident that occurred on Oct. 5, 2023. According to court records, Harmon was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of a car with open alcohol containers.

Evidence showed that when Harmon was first convicted of DUI in 2022, he had an alcohol level of .19. Court records show his level at arrest on Oct. 5 was .31. The legal limit is .08. Bond was denied in October because a judge said he posed a danger to himself and others.

According to a blood level chart on the University of Toledo’s website, a .31 level is considered coma-like with the possibility of acute alcohol poisoning. According to testimony at the hearing, while detoxing at the local jail, Harmon suffered seizures.

In another case, 44-year-old Lorena Rodriguez Villareal, of Big Road in Bloxom, was indicted on a third or subsequent count of DWI and driving on a suspended license on Dec. 10, 2023. Court records state she has been convicted of DUI about five times. Her alcohol level was .20 in the recent case.