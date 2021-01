Two helicopters were called for an accident Friday morning with entrapment near Eastville.

The call came in shortly after 10:00 AM for an accident on Cherrydale Road.

Eastville, Cheriton, Cape Charles and Exmore responded, along with the Virginia State Police, the Northampton County Sheriff’s Department, the Eastville Police Department and the Northampton Department of Public Safety.

The scene was cleared at 11:46 AM.

