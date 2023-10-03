Two get the chance to change

By Linda Cicoira

Two men were given a year to change the way they make decisions last week in Accomack Circuit Court while two others will have to face the consequences.

Judgment was deferred for 53-year-old Randy Martin of Saxis who pleaded guilty to obtaining $1,000 or more from the Virginia Employment Commission under false pretenses between June 12 and Sept. 15, 2020. He pleaded guilty to the felony charge and was ordered to pay back the undisclosed amount at $200 a month. If he does that and is of good behavior, he will be convicted of a misdemeanor, according to a plea agreement with the state attorney general’s office. The maximum term for the felony is 10 years in prison and a fine of $100,000.

Judgment was also withheld for 47-year-old Lenny Mendel Kennedy, of Harborton, a Navy veteran. He pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine, which is a felony. The charge will be dismissed if he stays drug-free for a year and is of good behavior. Kennedy also was ordered to do 100 hours of community service. The incident occurred Oct. 17, 2022.

Twenty-nine-year-old Roderick Ra’shad Savage, of Leslie Trent Road in Parksley, pleaded guilty to destruction of property that belonged to the state police, and assault and battery of an officer. The crimes occurred Feb. 21. Sentencing was set for Nov. 30.

Fifty-four-year-old Rodnelle Copes, of Accomac, pleaded guilty to possession of burglary tools and assault and battery of a deputy. The crimes occurred Dec. 4., 2022. He was sentenced to five years in prison with all but six weeks in jail suspended for possession of burglary tools. Copes was also given a 12-month suspended sentence for misdemeanor assaulting an officer.