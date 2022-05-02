Photo Courtesy Parksley VFD Facebook page

A mobile home was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. The working residential fire was reported at 3:41 pm. Units from Parksley, Bloxom, Atlantic, Tasley and Onancock responded to Dreamland Circle in Parksley. All of the residents of the mobile home escaped and there were no injuries reported. According to the Parksley VFD Facebook page the fire was extinguished in 45 minutes.

Then at 9:32 pm there was reported a residential structure fire on Taylor Creek Drive near Harborton. Units from Melfa, Painter and Exmore were called to the scene. The call came in during a thunderstorm. At this time there was no report of the damage.

