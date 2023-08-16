Two ESVA towns make World Atlas Top 10 Friendliest Towns in VA List

Two Eastern Shore Towns made the Top 10 Friendlist Towns list in Virginia last week. Cape Charles and Chincoteague both were considered friendly places to live and visit.

The Eastern Shore town of Cape Charles faces the Chesapeake Bay from a peninsula—a must-visit Victorian-era coastal galore of sights. A gorgeous town, its most famous features are its outstanding location and natural surroundings, like the renowned Virginia National Wildlife Refuge. Just north of the Chesapeake Bay Tunnel, the topographically diverse refuge with marshlands, maritime forests, and fresh and saltwater ponds attracts countless migrating songbirds, raptors, and monarch butterflies. But wait, there’s more, and it’s a biggy!

Cape Charles boasts one of the state’s best beach scenes with its free public Town Beach. Find accommodations throughout for the best summertime water access or a stroll through the 19th-century wealth of traditional homes and cottages in any season. Explore the serene atmosphere and learn more about the beauty around you at the Cape Charles Museum and Welcome Center about the small, charming town’s beginnings in 1884 with its booming railroad and ferry industries.

Chincoteague is an exceptional town in more ways than just its famed roaming wild horse scene along the pristine beaches. For many, the town brings up an image of the unmatched beauty of Assateague Lighthouse and strikes everyone with affordable prices, from accommodations to cozy cafes, restaurants, and attractions, on the best weekend escape in Virginia. The small port town on Virginia’s Eastern Shore is hands-down one of the rarest and coolest places in the state, with its Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge.

With so much to see and do, stop by the Wallops Flight Facility Visitor’s Center to get information and your bearings on the miles of undeveloped beachfront of the Assateague Island National Seashore. Shared with Maryland, it offers access to neighboring Assateague Island with wild horses, right from Marguerite Henry’s children’s book, Misty of Chincoteague, and a 1961 film. Experience the quaint fishing town charm along with the island lifestyle of living among the wild ponies!