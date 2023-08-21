Two Eastern Shore residents named to Virginia Marine Resources Commission

August 21, 2023
Virginia Marine Resources Commission

Governor Glenn Youngkin this week added two Eastern Shore residents to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission.

Jeanette Edwards and Patrick Hand were named to the state appointed board which oversees all manner of fishing regulations within the Commonwealth.

Edwards is the CEO of Eastern Shore Rural Health, a job she was awarded in July. Her husband, Tony, is a life long waterman. The two sold their retail seafood business, Edwards Seafood, last year.

Hand, a Cape Charles resident, is the President of the construction company, Building Design & Concepts.

Both Edwards and Hand will join Heather Lusk, the Vice President of H.M. Terry Co., Inc. in Willis Wharf.

