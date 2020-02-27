Two eagles born at Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge
Feb 27, 2020
Two baby eagles appeared on the eagle cam at the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge over the weekend. According to a story on WJZ-TV, officials believe one eagle hatched sometime late Friday or early Saturday and another late Saturday and early Sunday.
The nest contains a third egg as well.
The refuge’s live camera also shows one of the adult bald eagles feeding the babies. A video posted to the Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge’s Facebook page can be seen below. The refuge plans to issue updates and you can visit the refuge between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. to see the eagle for yourself.