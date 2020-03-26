According to Sheriff Todd Wessells on March 25, 2020 at approximately 12:28 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two subjects missing from a residence on Coal Kiln Road in Painter, Virginia. A report was received that a white BMW driven by the missing subjects was located on Doughty Farm Road in Painter, Virginia. Upon deputies arrival they discovered the bodies of two subjects deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. They have been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Norfolk, Virginia for an autopsy.

The male subject has been identified as 37 year old Princeton Howard Bragg from Painter, Virginia. The female subject’s identity is pending results from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666, or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

.