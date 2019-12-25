Pictured: Parents of Boys and Girls Club members of the Eastern Shore Unit received Christmas gifts last week from Chip and Pat Bohlen and Rob and Heather Burke. Front left are Boys and Girls Club director Kathy Custis, parents Chelsea Pfeiffer and Fatina Muslimani, and Rob and Heather Burke and their son Jackson. Back right are Pat and Chip Bohlen.

By Bill Sterling

“They are my Christmas angels,” said Kathy Custis of two couples who recently brought a truck loaded with presents for about 25 members of the Eastern Shore Unit of the Boys and Girls Club. Custis, the executive director of the club that serves almost 200 members and meets each weekday at Occohannock Elementary School, selects the families and also provides ages of the children and their interests.

Then, Chip and Pat Bohlen of New Bern, N.C., and Rob and Heather Burke of Virginia Beach do their shopping, tailoring the gifts to the desires of the children. Each child gets two wish list items of their choosing. Other items include clothing and school supplies. Delivered this year were bicycles, about a dozen tablets, Barbie dolls and dollhouses, sporting equipment, coat and many other items. They rent a U-Haul truck to bring the gifts, meeting the parents individually outside the club to transfer the gifts in time for Christmas morning.

“It’s something we have loved doing for the over 10 years,” said Pat Bohlen. “We first met the kids from the Eastern Shore years ago when they had to come to Virginia Beach to get Christmas presents. That’s when we adopted the club here and have been making an annual trip ever since. It is the most rewarding thing we do. We really feel it can make a difference in the lives of the children.”

Bohlen says the group buys toys that either help educate or gets the kids outside to play in addition to giving clothes that are suitable to wear to school. The foursome also brings equipment and office supplies for the club that Custis and her staff need to run the club. Jackson Burke, now 10, has made the trip with is parents every year of his life. In fact, his parents were expecting him when they made the first trip.

The Bohlens and Burkes are not just Christmas angels either. This summer they made a major donation to the club to enable about 45 members attend YMCA Camp Silver Beach for a week.

“Kathy is the real hero here. She means so much to this club and the kids, and we are just happy to support her,” said Bohlen.

