Two Chincoteague men plead guilty to selling fentanyl

By Linda Cicoira

Two Chincoteague heroin addicts pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to selling fentanyl. Each man was sentenced to 10 years in prison with all but time served suspended.

Thirty-eight-year-old Richard Stanley Cralle III, of Mason Drive, pleaded guilty to a count of selling the drug to a confidential informant on Jan. 17. Two other charges were not prosecuted, in accordance with a plea bargain agreement.

Cralle told the court that he has been an addict for four years. His lawyer, Kelly DiCorrado, said Cralle “did not know that it was fentanyl.” He marketed the drug as heroin. “He was selling for the purpose of his addiction … he’s a small fish.”

In addition to the sentence, the defendant was put on supervised probation and good behavior for five years.

Forty-six-year-old Donovan Shane Rush, of Pension Street, also pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl via a plea bargain. The informant went to Rush’s home and bought four bags of the drug on March 8. A fifth bag was given to the buyer. These were also sold as heroin, but tested positive for fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs, according to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan.

DiCorrado said her client has fibromyalgia. He turned to street drugs after being released from pain management. Rush “was also under the impression that he was purchasing heroin,” she said.

Rush will be on probation for three years. He also waived his fourth amendment rights involving search and seizure for three years.

Both men had served about five months in jail when they were given the suspended sentences.