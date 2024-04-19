Two child sex offenders face bond hearings

By Linda Cicoira

Two men, accused of child sex crimes in separate incidents, had hearings Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court. One suspect was granted a bond. The other’s bond was amended to allow him to travel to areas in Hampton Roads.

Forty-five-year-old Brian Lee Brown, of Thomas Lane in Atlantic, was indicted in April on counts of aggravated sexual battery, sodomy, and proposing sexual intercourse to a child under the age of 13 between April 1 and Nov. 1, 2022.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan opposed the bond. He said due to the nature of the crime, the suspect would be considered a danger to the community. The victim, a nine-year-old girl, disclosed at school that she was being molested.

Brown’s attorney, Richard Phillips, said his client has a good work history. He could either go back to his job at Perdue or work at a previous job on Chincoteague. Phillips contended that he was not a threat to the community and would stay away from the child, who lives in another town.

Judge Lynwood W. Lewis Jr. said he has no reason to believe Brown won’t show up for trial. He granted a $20,000 secured bond that stipulates no contact with the child or her family.

In the second case, a $5,000 bond was amended for 44-year-old Rickey Lee Bailey Jr., of Powhattan Trail in Melfa. Bailey is accused of seven counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13 and seven counts of sodomy of a helpless victim by force.

The victim lives in Norfolk. Bailey has denied the allegations.

Phillips said Bailey needs to see his doctor in Norfolk. The lawyer also said Bailey has a window tinting business with clients that include the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, several car dealerships, and the state police in Richmond. His brother or his fiancée would be accompanying him when he travels, Phillips said.

“I think it is a bad idea except for medical treatment,” said Morgan. He wanted Bailey to have no contact with the victim or her brothers.

Judge Lewis amended the bond to allow Bailey to travel to Virginia Beach, Richmond, and Chesapeake.