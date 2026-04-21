Two charged with crimes against child

By Linda Cicoira

Sealed indictments were made public this week in Accomack Circuit Court in the case of a Parksley couple charged with crimes that are alleged to have occurred 17 years ago, and involve a child.

Fifty-seven-year-old Matthew Vernon Moore, of Gargatha Landing Road near Parksley, was indicted earlier this month by an Accomack Grand Jury on a count of aggravated sexual battery of a child younger than 13. Records show the incident is alleged to have occurred between Jan. 1, 2009, and Jan. 1, 2010.

His wife, fifty-two-year-old Danielle Lynette Moore, who lives at the same address, was indicted on a count of abuse and neglect of a child under 18 years old who was in her care during the same time period. She was charged with failing to act in the care of the child in a manner so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show a reckless disregard for human life.

They were arrested on April 10. Sergeant Nicholas Kuglar investigated.