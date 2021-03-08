According to court records, two individuals from Onancock have been arrested and charged in a Sunday evening homicide.

Brandon Jamar Beach 30 of Onancock was arrested Monday and charged with second degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony.

Antoinette Waneta Satchell 26 also of Onancock was arrested on Monday and was charged with second degree attempted murder and malicious wounding. A charge of destruction of more than $1,000 worth of property, a felony, was dismissed against Satchell, on February 22, according to court records. She was found guilty of failing to appear on a summons on the same day.

Both appeared in General District Court Monday for the appointment of legal counsel.

The identity of the victim has not been released. The Sheriff’s Department has said there will be a news release Tuesday.

