Two cases move forward in Northampton Circuit Court

By Linda Cicoira

A 22-year-old Machipongo man entered a plea of not guilty when he was arraigned Monday in Northampton Circuit Court on a count of inanimate object sexual penetration by force.

Diquan Lamont Sample, who is free on an unspecified bond, was accused of the Sept. 20, 2023 crime. He asked Judge Lynwood W. Lewis Jr. for a jury trial. The maximum punishment for the offense is five years to life in prison.

Sample was indicted and arrested in November. He was granted a bond in December.

Defense lawyer Carl Bundick and Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton set the trial for Oct. 9.

The victim is not being identified due to the nature of the crime.

In another case, 61-year-old Linda Ann Boylan, of Portsmouth, pleaded no contest to forging a check. There were initially three forgery charges. Two of the counts were not prosecuted. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Vincent deLalla said he will be asking that restitution include the total of the three checks or $678.19.

A pre-sentence report was ordered. Sentencing was set for July 22. She was allowed to remain free on an unspecified bond.