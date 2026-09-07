Man convicted in Chincoteague shooting case barred from returning to island

By Linda Cicoira

Plans were again being made Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to allow a 68-year-old man, who served a prison term for attempting to murder his former employers, to be returned to society. But not on Chincoteague.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan stressed for the second time in a month that John Joseph Ellis was prohibited from returning to the island, where the victims live. “There is no reason for him to be there. He needs to find a new home. This solution doesn’t see him in violation (of probation) again,” the prosecutor added.

Ellis, who has mental health issues, had an evaluation that found him competent for a hearing last month. But apparently, he did not understand the restriction. He was released from jail; a social worker did not pick him up as per the initial plan, he did not show up at the probation office, and he caught a ride to his former hometown, Chincoteague.

Despite spending more time in jail for violating the restriction, he still didn’t appear to understand Thursday, as he said of returning, “Why is that a problem” to return home? “It’s wrong.”

After hearing voices in May 2019, Ellis admitted he used a 9 mm pistol to shoot open the front door of the victims’ home. An officer was called to the scene after an alarm went off. He found the door glass was broken and three bullet holes were lodged in the door.

The officer observed “further damage from projectiles inside the residence walls.” He reviewed a security video that showed Ellis arrived by moped, pulled a handgun from his right pocket, and shot into the door. The defendant was also previously convicted of shooting into a dwelling and destruction of more than $1,000 worth of property.

In another case, judgment was withheld for a year for 19-year-old Kaleb William Lee Clem, of the Norfolk Naval Station in Norfolk, who pleaded guilty to eluding police at speeds up to 120 mph on Feb. 17, 2026.

Officers first clocked Clem driving a silver Toyota going 92 mph and attempted to stop the vehicle. The defendant continued to drive on Lankford Highway at even higher speeds. He drove through Melfa and Keller and later told authorities he was trying to make it back to his ship on time.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Baker said Clem was the only person in the vehicle and that he had a Texas driver’s license. Clem has no criminal history and has performed 100 hours of community service since then.

“He panicked,” his lawyer said. “He aspires to be in special forces. He did take this seriously.”

If he has no new violations in a year, the charge would be reduced to a misdemeanor. There was no agreement to sentence. The case was continued until Sept. 9, 2027.

Forty-two-year-old Shontel Devon Johnson, of Lankford Highway in Parksley, asked for a jury to determine his fate concerning several violent offenses for which he was indicted in June. He was not formally arraigned. However, a jury trial indicates that he will plead not guilty to strangulation, possession of a weapon by a violent felon, brandishing a firearm, and assault and battery that allegedly occurred in February.