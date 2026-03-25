Two Cape Charles Men Indicted in Northampton Court for Embezzlement

By Linda Cicoira

Indictments brought by a Northampton Grand Jury on March 9 were made public Monday, when charges against two Cape Charles men were disclosed.

Twenty-four-year-old Brian Gary Fisher of Jefferson Avenue, and 24-year-old Charles Lankford Braxton II, of Seaside Road, were indicted on counts of embezzling $1,000 or more and intent to defraud $1,000 or more belonging to Kelly’s Gingernut Pub on Mason Avenue in Cape Charles.

The indictments accuse Fisher of the crimes between Jan. 1, 2023, and Nov. 29, 2024. Fisher told a magistrate that he “is a good kid who made a mistake.” The file accuses Braxton of the crimes between April 1, 2023, and Nov. 27, 2024. Both men were “polite and cooperative,” the magistrate wrote.

These indictments were sealed until the pair could be arrested.