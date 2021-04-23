Last week, Broadwater Academy’s Lindsey Smith, Grade 11, was elected Youth Governor and Suzanna Long, Grade 11, was elected House Speaker Pro Tempore for the Virginia YMCA’s 75th annual Model General Assembly. Smith and Long are two of six elected officers from across the state of Virginia who will preside over the MGA program in Richmond next Spring.

Smith was additionally nominated to participate in the Council on National Affairs (CONA), a nation-wide program that brings students from all fifty states together each summer to debate pertinent issues.

Seventeen Broadwater students attended the conference. Sammi Yeung, Grade 12, was appointed to the Youth Governor’s staff. Grace Young, Grade 12, and Dylan Caison, Grade 12, served as Committee Chairs. Brant Bloxom, Grade 12, served as Floor Leader. Ture Gustafson, Grade 11, served as a lobbyist.

Twelve students served as bill patrons. Senator Mahika Patel, Grade 12, and Delegate Michelle Eno, Grade 10, passed a bill offering additional designations for blood type and military status on driver’s licenses. Senator Mark Outland, Grade 11, and Delegate Thor Whitaker, Grade 11, passed a bill requiring schools to have a higher ratio of guidance counselors to students. Senator Sylvie Leshen, Grade 10, and Delegate Elizabeth Price, Grade 10, passed a bill requiring all school buses to have cameras on their stop signs. Senator Colvin Willis, Grade 10, and Delegate Logan Hickman, Grade 9, passed a bill to open more food banks to eliminate food deserts. Senator John Zadoc Lewis, Grade 9, and Delegate Quinn Ames, Grade 9, passed a bill to further protect migratory waterfowl. Senator Suzanna Long and Delegate Lindsey Smith presented a bill to require political ads to include fact check information in addition to the requirements for sources of funding.

Broadwater has been participating in Model General Assembly since the early 1970s, and has had several students elected to leadership positions in recent years, including Anna Sexauer, 2018 Youth Governor, Zach Lingle, 2017 Attorney General, Frank Long, 2015 House Speaker Pro Tempore, and Steven Yeung, 2013 Youth Governor.

.