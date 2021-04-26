Arcadia High School teachers, Mr. Chris Matthews and Mr. Baiju Nambiarveettil, have been recognized by WAVY-10 as Excellent Educators. Excellent Educators is a WAVY-TV 10 initiative to celebrate local teachers who have gone above and beyond for their students and communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These Excellent Educators were nominated by their school divisions. Congratulations to these educators, as well as all of Arcadia High School’s faculty and staff for all of their hard work and accomplishments!

Matthews

What the school division said about Mr. Chris Matthews, this Excellent Educator: “As the pandemic started, Chris Matthews started to make masks to support our frontline workers in Accomack County, Northampton County, and parts of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. He used his class website to document the process and engage his students remotely.

“As the school year began, there was a shortage of student Chromebooks. Additionally, many of the students who had Chromebooks, did not have ones that were operational. Matthews and his computer system technology students began repairing student Chromebooks, not only for Arcadia High School, but the entire school division. Their efforts created a surplus of Chromebooks, so when a student’s Chromebooks broke, we were able to loan them a replacement until theirs was fixed.

This was a game changer in supporting our students who were required to do some part of their learning remotely.”

Nambiarvettil

What the school division said about Mr. Baiju Nambiarvettil, this Excellent Educator: “During the pandemic, and as we were preparing for our return to learn plan, we were noticing that we did not have a consistent way to communicate with our students. Baiju Nambiarvettil worked with a team of developers to create an app specific to Arcadia High School. Not only did it allow us to communicate with our students and staff in a streamlined process, we have also been able to use the app to facilitate teacher/student communication, class scheduling, guidance appointments, and push notifications. We have over 700 subscribers (teachers, staff, and students) using our ARCADIA HS app.”

