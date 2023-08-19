Two Accomack residents indicted on unemployment compensation fraud charges

August 19, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares  announced that his office has produced two indictments of unemployment compensation fraud to Accomack County residents.

  • Donald Porter Sr., Accomack County; charged with: one count of felony obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code Sec. 18.2-178).
  • Brooks Pruitt, Accomack County; charged with: one count of felony obtain money by false pretense (Va. Code Sec. 18.2-178).

The Office of the Attorney General’s Unemployment Compensation Fraud Unit works tirelessly to hold accountable bad actors abusing our unemployment system. Fraud must be taken seriously to best protect and maintain the integrity of the unemployment system,” said Attorney General Miyares.

The cases from Accomack were investigated by the Virginia Marine Police.

Last March, the Virginia Employment Commission asked Attorney General Miyares to help prosecute fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation. This is the sixth round of indictments that the Attorney General has announced.

The Office of the Attorney General has no further comment as these cases are open and ongoing.

