Two veteran Accomack County Supervisors attended their last meeting Wednesday night.

27 year veteran Laura Belle Gordy and 13 year veteran Grayson Chesser are leaving the board as of December 31. Gordy and Chesser had these comments:

Jackie Phillips of Cashville will replace Gordy will be replaced by Vanessa Johnson of Temperanceville. The organizational meeting for the new Board is scheduled for Wednesday, January 8 at 5 pm at the Board room in Accomac.

