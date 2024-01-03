Turner and Taylor to Lead School Board

Two experienced Accomack School Board members were appointed by their panel Tuesday night to lead the others in 2024.
District 7 Member Janet Martin-Turner of Accomac is the new chair, and District 2 Member Edward Taylor of Assawoman is the new vice-chair. Both were elected to the posts in identical 6 to 9 votes.
Taylor made the motion to choose Turner for the head job. A second to the motion was made by District 1 Member Jesse Spiedel. Voting for Turner were Taylor, Speidel, Turner, District 4 Member Glenn Neal, District 6 Member Jason Weippert, and District 8 Member Stefanie Jackson.
Three votes went to District 5 Member Camesha Handy for chair. District 3 Member Lisa Cropper Johnson, District 9 Member Malcolm Shephard, and Handy voted for Handy.
“I appreciate my fellow school board members electing me as chair,” Turner said after the meeting. “I want to encourage more discussion. I hope we can become a kinder and more accessible board to the community.” She added, “I look forward to my new role.”