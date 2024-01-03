Turner and Taylor to Lead School Board

By Linda Cicoira

Two experienced Accomack School Board members were appointed by their panel Tuesday night to lead the others in 2024.

District 7 Member Janet Martin-Turner of Accomac is the new chair, and District 2 Member Edward Taylor of Assawoman is the new vice-chair. Both were elected to the posts in identical 6 to 9 votes.

Taylor made the motion to choose Turner for the head job. A second to the motion was made by District 1 Member Jesse Spiedel. Voting for Turner were Taylor, Speidel, Turner, District 4 Member Glenn Neal, District 6 Member Jason Weippert, and District 8 Member Stefanie Jackson.

Three votes went to District 5 Member Camesha Handy for chair. District 3 Member Lisa Cropper Johnson, District 9 Member Malcolm Shephard, and Handy voted for Handy.

“I appreciate my fellow school board members electing me as chair,” Turner said after the meeting. “I want to encourage more discussion. I hope we can become a kinder and more accessible board to the community.” She added, “I look forward to my new role.”

Turner’s first action as chair was to restore the comment item on the agenda for each board member, which was offered until a few years ago, and is done by the board of supervisors at their sessions.