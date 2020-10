Tomorrow is the absolute deadline to register to vote in this year’s Presidential election. The voting Registrar’s offices will be closed today due to the Columbus Day holiday but will be open Tuesday from 8:30 until 5 p.m. Voters can register in person, online and by mail. All mail in registrations will have to be postmarked no later than October 13. Unregistered individuals will not be allowed to in this year’s election.

