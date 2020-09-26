President Trump, at a rally in Newport News Friday night announced he is extending the offshore drilling moratorium to Virginia and North Carolina. The President received cheers from the crowd as he pointed out that he had placed a moratorium on drilling off the coasts of Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina and he would include Virginia and North Carolina. Virginia officials asked to be included due to opposition by the tourist industry and NASA.

Trump has expanded US energy production since taking office resulting in the United States becoming a net exporter of energy which has reduced the urgency for expanding U.S. Oil and Gas production by drilling offshore.

