RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is defending recently signed gun-control legislation after President Donald Trump accused the state of “trying to take your guns away.”

Northam did not directly engage Trump when asked about the president’s critique on CNN’s “State of the Union.” But Northam defended the legislation itself. He said the bills he signed into law came after voters elected a Democratic majority to the General Assembly because they were upset with Republican inaction in the face of mass shootings.

Northam did take a jab at Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying the president has been unable to deliver necessary testing equipment.