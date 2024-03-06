Trump and Biden Win Primaries in Both Counties

No surprises at all on Super Tuesday on the Eastern Shore. Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden won convincing victories. In Northampton County in the Republican Primary, Donald Trump received 66% of the vote with Niki Haley getting 33%. Joe Biden won 94% of the vote with the others receiving 6%.

In Accomack County Donald Trump defeated Niki Haley with 79% to 20%. Joe Biden received 93% of the votes cast with others receiving a total of 7%.

In Accomack County 2845 ballots were cast in the Republican Primary which represents 11% of the registered voters in the county. 904 Democrats voted representing 3% of the registered voters in the county.

In Northampton, 11% of the registered voters participated in the Republican Primary and 5.6% of the registered voters voted Democrat.

The local results reflect those of the rest of Virginia with Donald Trump decisively defeating Niki Haley and Joe Biden getting 90+% of the votes in the Democratic Primary. Some thought Niki Haley had a shot at winning Virginia.

Nationwide Trump and Biden won every Super Tuesday Primary and will face off again in the November Presidential Election.