A truck that crashed off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Thursday afternoon has been recovered, and the remains of the driver have been identified.

According to a press release from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, Crofton Diving, of Portsmouth, VA, successfully recovered the truck Friday afternoon around 3pm. The body of the driver was recovered with the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was Mr. Christopher A. Scott, age 36, of Henrico, VA. Crofton Diving, of Portsmouth, VA, successfully recovered Mr. Scott’s body and the truck on Friday, June 23 around 3pm.

The accident occurred around 1:50pm at the 1 MP northbound on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. The truck went overboard on the west side of the northbound span between Virginia Beach and the southernmost island.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the CBBT are with the family and loved ones of Mr. Scott during this difficult time,” said Jeff Holland, Executive Director of the CBBT.

A single lane of traffic remains open for northbound traffic around the site of the accident while CBBT Maintenance crews continue to make repairs for guardrail and curb damage. The left travel lane will be closed until repairs can be completed, which are expected to take approximately 1 week.

The accident investigation is being conducted by CBBT Police and remains ongoing. The cause of the accident remains undetermined at this time.