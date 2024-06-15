Tropics becoming active early

Even though it is early in the season, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas that could possibly become tropical over the next week. One area is off of the southeast coast. Although the Outer Banks could see a shower or two, this area which only has a 20% chance of developing looks like it will pass to the east of our area and with no weather effects for the Eastern Shore. Another area in the western Gulf of Mexico has a 40% chance of developing over the next seven days.

Regardless, it is never too soon to start making your personal plan of action so you will be ready if a hurricane threatens the Eastern Shore. It would be wise to stock up on non perishable foods, bottled water and other necessities that would be needed if a storm hits our area and electricity is out for two or three days. Remember at the last moment, these items will be in high demand and store shelves may be sold out. The best way is to add an item or two to each shopping order to assure you will have what you need when you need it.

You can find out everything you need to know on the Hurricane Survival Guide brought to you by A&N Electric or pick up a paper copy at many local businesses all over the Shore.

.