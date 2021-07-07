While still not expected to be a major event, the forecast for the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa worsened overnight, according to the National Weather Service. A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect, which means Tropical Storm conditions could develop.

Elsa, currently crossing the Florida-Georgia line, is forecast to track across the region from Thursday evening into early Friday morning, with the arrival of the strongest wind gusts expected around 8 PM.

Northampton County is expected to be affected more than Accomack.

Rain fall forecasts have increased and the Eastern Shore is now predicted to get 2-3 inches in southern Accomack and Northampton County, with 1.5 – 2 inches for northern Accomack County and southern Maryland. There is a potential for moderate flooding with the forecasted rain fall.

Maximum wind gusts for the Eastern Shore are predicted to be around 40 mph with 7-10 foot seas on the seaside.

There is also the potential for a few tornadoes across portions of eastern Virginia and northeast North Carolina on Thursday evening into Thursday night, as well as for rip currents at area beaches before and after Elsa’s pass.

We should begin to see clearing Friday morning and nice weather heading into the weekend with sunshine and cooler temperatures.

