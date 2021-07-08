While Elsa has been downgraded to a minimal Tropical Storm with wind gusts of 40 mph, Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for the Eastern Shore.

The center of the storm is expected to pass west of the Shore around midnight.

The Tropical Storm winds are expected near the ocean beaches and in the open bay.

Areas away from the ocean beaches could see 30 to 35 mph gusts as the storm passes.

The rain predicted has been downgraded, now expected to be in the 1-2 inch range, with the most predicted for the bayside of Accomack County.

There is a slight possibility of isolated tornadoes as well.

