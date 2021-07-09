Co-op Members Urged to Report Storm-Related Damage

At this time, the cooperative has completed its outage restoration efforts resulting from damage associated with Tropical Storm Elsa. All power should be restored to co-op members who experienced an outage as the storm passed through the region. If a co-op member continues to experience a power outage, they should report it by using the cooperative’s SmartHub app or by calling 757-787-9750.

About 2,000 total members experienced a power outage through the duration of the storm with a peak of about 1,600 members without power around 1 a.m. Cooperative personnel began responding to outages as they came in Thursday evening and worked through the night restoring power to co-op members affected.

While restoration efforts concluded at about 6:30 a.m., cooperative personnel are still out working on storm-related issues. Co-op members are urged to stay away from, and report any downed power lines, or trees/limbs on power lines.

