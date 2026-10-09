Judge grants venue change, joint trial for former Chincoteague couple accused of injuring infant son

By Linda Cicoira

A change of venue was granted in Accomack Circuit Court on Thursday in the case of former Chincoteague Island parents accused of maliciously wounding their infant son in 2022 and of two counts of neglecting a child by failing to act or refusing to provide necessary health care.

Judge Lynwood Lewis also granted a motion for joiner, which means the couple, 25-year-old Amber Nichole Leager and 24-year-old Carlton Edward Robbins, would be tried together. Both were extradited from Seaford, Del., to face the charges.

Defense lawyer Trevor Robinson, who represents Robbins, asked that the upcoming trial be held away from the Eastern Shore. He said thousands of Facebook posts and other internet comments would make it difficult to select a jury locally.

“I’m the last person to advocate against advocacy,” said Robinson. “In a case like this and in a community like this, as small as it is,” the posts carry a “volume of outreach of support, emotion, and anger … Even great intentions will have consequences. I’m not saying this was intentional to influence the judicial process.”

Defense lawyer Patrick Bales, Leager’s counsel, agreed. He said posts came from Chincoteague, Painter, Onancock, and other Shore places, and that comments included “let them ride the lightning” and “get a rope. That’s going to have an impact,” Bales added.

“I think it would be a challenge to seat a jury,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan also stated. “There has been a lot of buzz about this case.”

The prosecutor asked for the joint trial. He said the charges stem from Oct. 11, 2022 incidents when the children were in the custody of their parents. The same witnesses will be called for both defendants, and judicial economy will be served by having one trial,” Morgan said.

The alleged victim was in the front of the courtroom near the defendants’ seats when each one was brought into court from the county jail. The young boy is in the care of his adopted parents and reportedly suffers from several serious health issues.