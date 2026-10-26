Travis addresses ES Christian Businessmen

By Bill Sterling

Butch Travis, right, accepts a gift for being the speaker at the recent Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association meeting.

Travis has coached at various levels, including high school, middle school, recreation league, travel and Little League, for each of the past 56 years. He spoke on the need for Christian men to be active in their faith and live it every day.

At left is ESCBA president Rhudy Naylor. The ESCBA meets monthly to promote the highest ethical standards and Christian principles in all business dealings.