Pictured: Chincoteague Island Lighthouse, courtesy of Patrick Henderickson Highcamera Aerial Photographic Service.

The online travel magazine TravelMag.com is pleased to announce that Assateague Lighthouse located on Chincoteague Island has been named one of the 20 most beautiful lighthouses in the United States.

TravelMag.com’s latest feature, “The 20 Most Beautiful Lighthouses around the United States,” highlights the most picturesque and iconic lighthouses in the country, including Assateague Lighthouse.

Each of these lighthouses are notable not only for their beauty but because they are also open to the public for visiting and tours. Many are surrounded by rugged and breathtaking landscapes, which also figured into the decisions on which lighthouses would make the list.

Assateague Lighthouse was recognized for its popularity with birdwatchers and the National Wildlife Refuge surrounding it, making it one of the nation’s most beautiful settings for lighthouses.

The feature on TravelMag.com is expected to reach a wide audience of travel and lighthouse enthusiasts worldwide, bringing international attention to Chincoteague and its rich maritime history.

For the full listing of lighthouses, please visit: https://www.travelmag.com/ articles/most-beautiful- lighthouses-united-states/.