The web site Travelmag.com has just concluded a survey of a broad array of writers, travel bloggers, photographers, and other professionals to determine the 30 most charming beach towns on America’s coast.

Chincoteague ranked seventh on the list with only Cape May, N.J. being the only local beach town that finished ahead of Chincoteague. Other beach towns on the list included Key West, Fla, Hahalei Hawaii, Kennebunkport Maine, Nantucket Massachusetts, Newport, Rhode Island, Ocean City, Md. and Rehobeth Beach, Delaware.

The site said of Chincoteague: “Chincoteague, VA

Wild, wild horses – or in the case of Chincoteague, feral, feral ponies – are one of the main reasons to visit this pretty Virginian island town. You can experience the rural vibe and learn all about Chincoteague ponies at the island’s history museum, or visit the various breeders located around town. This is a place to come and relax, grab an ice cream from the excellent Island Creamery, and hire a bike to explore Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge, which lies just over the water on the outer bank between Chincoteague and the Atlantic. Here you’ll see the old red and white Assateague Lighthouse and no doubt encounter bands of horses pawing through the forest or wandering down the beaches.”

.