A new bus shelter and bike station will improve access for visitors to Northampton Free Library and Nassawadox. A STAR Transit bus shelter and a county bike station were recently installed at the public library at 7745 Seaside Road.

The STAR Transit shelter provided by the regional public transit program and installed by the Town of Nassawadox. “We are excited to offer this shelter for the people in town waiting for the bus,” stated Nassawadox Mayor Patsy Stith. “We are looking forward to having another one on Hospital Avenue near Heritage Hall. The Town appreciates STAR Transit for providing the shelters.” Bus schedules are available on the shelter and in the library. Nassawadox is on the red and purple routes and STAR buses are handicap accessible. The library is a “call” location, requiring a call to STAR to ask for a stop at the library. The library’s outdoor public wifi is available within the shelter.

The bike station has tune-up tools and air for bicyclists. The station was installed by Northampton County and funded by the Northampton County Tourism Infrastructure Grant. This location provides a good pit stop for visiting bicyclists with the public library access and nearby eateries and trails. Nassawadox is a crossroads between the Seaside and Bayside Roads. Cyclists can even load their bike onto STAR Transit buses that have bike racks.

STAR Transit Manager Bill Moore demonstrates the bike rack on a bus.

The Northampton County bike station has a variety of tools and a rack for on-the-road bike repairs. Cyclists can also get out of the rain and use public wifi at this convenient pit stop.

